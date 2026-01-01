Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

Enlarge
Enlarge
Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

Use of coinage to commemorate military and naval victories, major civic events and anniversaries is nearly as old as coinage itself. Some in the numismatic community insist that the 1848 CAL. quarter eagle was the United States first coin with com...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
 
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
1925 silver half dollar Lexington-Concord Sesquicentenni...1925 silver half dollar Lexington-Concord Sesquicentenni... 48.30 55.20 64.40 70 74.75 78.20 81.65 85.10 88.55 90.85 105.60 110.40 212.50 275 525 3,810 -.- -.-
1925 silver half dollar Stone Mountain Memorial1925 silver half dollar Stone Mountain Memorial -.- -.- 34.50 39.10 43.70 45 55.20 58.65 60.95 62.10 64.40 66.70 82.80 90 156.25 275 425 1,090 7,340 -.-
1925-S silver half dollar California Diamond Jubilee1925-S silver half dollar California Diamond Jubilee 95.45 115 149.50 160 155.25 161 166.75 172.50 178.25 184 210 234 400 550 980 2,160 10,470 -.-
1925 silver half dollar Fort Vancouver Centennial1925 silver half dollar Fort Vancouver Centennial -.- 174 224.25 230 241.50 253 258.75 276 287.50 304.75 316.25 384 487.50 830 1,030 2,090 14,950 -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10) 1925 50C Stone Mountain MS65 PCGS. (10) 1925 50C Stone Mountain MS65 PCGS. MS-65 1,500.48 Heritage Auctions 4386 PCGS
(2)1925 50C Stone Mountain MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (350/7065). PCGS (2)1925 50C Stone Mountain MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (350/7065). PCGS MS-62 105.75 Heritage Auctions 23172 NGC