Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Walking Liberty Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Walking Liberty Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1921 1921 125 132 234 510 1,000 2,460 3,660 4,170 4,950 6,900 7,350 7,710 8,460 10,280 16,190 31,530 55,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-D 1921-D 200 300 480 710 1,590 3,930 4,830 5,910 7,470 10,290 10,950 11,220 11,460 16,060 21,560 46,220 120,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-S 1921-S 70 82.80 144 390 990 4,440 9,420 11,850 17,220 20,100 23,700 26,700 31,500 49,310 62,190 133,250 237,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 4496 Genuine PCGS
1921 50C -- Bent -- Details NGC. 1921 50C -- Bent -- Details NGC. VG-8 41.00 Heritage Auctions 27511 Details NGC