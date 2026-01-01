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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1919 1919 40 36.80 57.50 98.90 324 660 1,110 1,350 1,980 2,370 2,610 2,910 3,560 4,810 5,750 11,570 18,530 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D 1919-D 40 36.80 65.55 198 420 1,290 2,490 2,820 3,870 5,970 6,870 7,260 9,530 12,090 26,940 180,050 312,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S 1919-S 35 32.20 49.45 98.90 348 1,130 2,070 2,850 3,090 5,010 5,550 5,940 8,030 9,840 12,500 22,810 41,600 66,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 646.25 Heritage Auctions 3571 ANACS
1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25303 Details NGC