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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1918 1918 35 31.05 33.35 37.95 78.20 198 282 348 480 660 750 870 1,090 1,410 2,530 4,320 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D 1918-D 35 32.20 35.65 52.90 149.50 378 670 770 1,030 1,590 1,770 1,950 2,440 2,720 5,530 32,500 126,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S 1918-S 35 31.05 33.35 35.65 43.70 132 258 330 462 640 780 1,010 1,470 1,880 3,470 15,930 72,220 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 198.00 Heritage Auctions 21430 Details NGC
1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 170.40 Heritage Auctions 29487 Details NGC