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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1917 1917 30 31.05 32.20 33.35 34.50 50.40 86.40 104.40 132 204 222 252 360 425 640 1,110 3,380 18,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Obverse Mint mark 1917-D Obverse Mint mark 45 35.65 51.75 94.30 180 390 480 540 650 990 1,020 1,060 1,260 1,970 2,590 6,840 33,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Reverse Mint mark 1917-D Reverse Mint mark 40 32.20 35.65 63.25 174 372 540 690 930 1,230 1,290 1,410 1,860 2,440 3,810 12,090 39,330 59,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Obverse Mint mark 1917-S Obverse Mint mark 50 34.50 57.50 216 540 920 1,590 1,860 3,030 4,350 4,710 4,860 5,470 7,160 9,840 23,560 50,380 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Reverse Mint mark 1917-S Reverse Mint mark 30 31.05 34.50 47.15 66.70 198 312 420 570 770 1,170 1,320 1,590 2,090 3,530 10,910 36,730 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21426 Details NGC
1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27577 Genuine PCGS