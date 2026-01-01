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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1916 1916 50 50.60 63.25 92 192 252 360 390 480 650 720 790 1,020 1,110 1,780 2,880 5,790 20,150 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D 1916-D 50 49.45 65.55 92 186 270 408 450 540 700 740 800 960 1,310 1,720 2,720 5,750 27,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S 1916-S 100 86.25 174 330 528 760 1,320 1,560 1,920 2,430 2,580 2,760 3,330 3,970 5,160 8,380 28,930 64,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 576.00 Heritage Auctions 7595 Genuine PCGS
1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25295 ANACS