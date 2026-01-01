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Barber Half Dollar

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Barber Half Dollar

Chief Engraver Barber battles for half

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber had the daunting task of redesigning the half dollar along with the dime and quarter dollar den...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Barber Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1906 1906 17.50 33.60 36 50.40 132 210 300 324 462 492 528 558 600 860 1,280 2,000 5,720 13,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 660 870 1,080 1,310 2,030 3,000 4,780 10,560 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1906-D 1906-D 17.50 33.60 38.40 68.40 150 270 390 420 450 540 600 650 700 940 1,470 2,280 5,970 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-O 1906-O 20 33.60 37.20 66 162 270 420 450 528 750 920 980 1,110 1,530 2,630 5,660 9,630 26,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S 1906-S 22.50 33.60 40.80 75.60 192 264 360 450 570 690 750 870 1,000 1,530 2,340 4,220 6,400 16,710 34,450 70,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 192.00 Heritage Auctions 23286 Details NGC
1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 114.00 Heritage Auctions 27391 Details NGC