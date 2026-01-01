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Barber Half Dollar

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Barber Half Dollar

Chief Engraver Barber battles for half

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber had the daunting task of redesigning the half dollar along with the dime and quarter dollar den...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Barber Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1897 1897 22.50 33.60 37.20 62.40 150 228 360 390 420 480 570 670 870 1,110 1,500 3,190 6,630 20,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 640 700 910 1,210 1,660 2,470 3,780 5,910 12,060 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1897-O 1897-O 132.50 150 210 510 900 1,470 1,530 1,620 1,710 2,070 2,160 2,250 3,090 4,030 5,940 8,030 13,590 38,030 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-S 1897-S 132.50 156 240 360 690 1,290 1,410 1,500 1,830 2,040 2,310 2,460 2,790 3,280 4,940 7,030 14,190 29,250 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 115.20 Heritage Auctions 27566 Genuine PCGS
1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21409 Details NGC