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Barber Half Dollar

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Barber Half Dollar

Chief Engraver Barber battles for half

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber had the daunting task of redesigning the half dollar along with the dime and quarter dollar den...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Barber Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1896 1896 35 38.40 54 100.80 192 300 390 480 540 570 660 750 920 1,090 1,660 3,470 12,840 27,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 570 650 760 920 1,190 1,690 2,340 3,060 6,250 11,190 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1896-O 1896-O 37.50 45.60 80.40 240 600 1,410 1,740 1,890 2,460 4,740 5,910 6,510 7,170 9,910 17,360 25,630 38,550 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-S 1896-S 90 110.40 180 300 588 1,180 1,230 1,440 1,950 2,130 2,310 2,550 2,820 3,630 4,970 6,310 15,410 45,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 300.00 Heritage Auctions 21508 Details NGC
1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 372.00 Heritage Auctions 23452 Details NGC