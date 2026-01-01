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Barber Half Dollar

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Barber Half Dollar

Chief Engraver Barber battles for half

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber had the daunting task of redesigning the half dollar along with the dime and quarter dollar den...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Barber Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1893 1893 27.50 34.80 39.60 87.60 192 270 390 450 510 600 650 700 920 1,170 1,470 3,220 3,720 20,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 630 700 920 1,270 1,660 2,410 3,220 5,660 13,310 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1893-O 1893-O 37.50 42 78 162 288 420 480 540 630 750 930 990 1,050 1,310 1,720 8,970 11,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S 1893-S 125 150 270 558 820 1,020 1,410 1,590 1,830 2,010 2,370 2,580 3,030 4,690 5,660 11,780 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 210.00 Heritage Auctions 27252 Details NGC
1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27363 Details NGC