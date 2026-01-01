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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1891 Motto Above Eagle1891 Motto Above Eagle 60 73.20 90 168 228 300 330 420 540 600 650 700 1,090 1,340 1,780 3,810 6,660 12,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto Above Eagle1891 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 700 780 960 1,170 1,410 3,130 3,470 7,030 15,630 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 3,000 3,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1891 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1891 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 288.00 Heritage Auctions 29196 ANACS
1891 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1891 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 306.00 Heritage Auctions 19218 Genuine PCGS