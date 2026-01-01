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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1890 Motto Above Eagle1890 Motto Above Eagle 300 330 480 600 690 750 800 860 900 960 1,050 1,140 1,440 1,720 1,910 4,410 6,340 13,190 32,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Motto Above Eagle1890 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 780 960 1,290 1,590 2,630 4,190 7,720 17,810 -.- 750 1,250 1,500 1,750 2,500 4,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1890 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS 1890 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS G-4 270.25 Heritage Auctions 21080 ANACS
1890 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 45333 Details NGC