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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1888 Motto Above Eagle1888 Motto Above Eagle 325 330 480 600 780 900 990 1,060 1,100 1,140 1,230 1,320 1,660 1,780 2,410 4,160 6,720 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto Above Eagle1888 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 700 780 990 1,350 1,780 2,720 3,280 8,060 17,810 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 3,000 4,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 840.00 Heritage Auctions 45331 Details NGC
1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 690.00 Heritage Auctions 27484 Details NGC