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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1887 Motto Above Eagle1887 Motto Above Eagle 550 480 660 700 840 1,140 1,260 1,410 1,710 1,800 1,890 2,060 2,220 2,410 2,590 4,590 5,440 17,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Motto Above Eagle1887 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 660 720 960 1,200 1,840 3,380 4,090 8,910 22,190 -.- 750 1,250 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1887 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1887 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 840.00 Heritage Auctions 21290 Details NGC
1887 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1887 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7548 ANACS