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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1886 Motto Above Eagle1886 Motto Above Eagle 350 510 640 670 760 790 930 960 1,000 1,060 1,260 1,440 1,660 2,220 2,810 4,750 7,220 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto Above Eagle1886 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 660 780 900 1,290 1,590 2,810 3,720 7,160 19,060 -.- 750 1,250 1,400 1,650 2,500 4,250
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1886 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/71). PCGS 1886 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/71). PCGS AU-50 587.50 Heritage Auctions 7711 NGC Details
1886 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS Details. 1886 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS Details. AU-55 630.00 Heritage Auctions 7547 ANACS