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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1885 Motto Above Eagle1885 Motto Above Eagle 400 420 570 640 870 990 1,060 1,110 1,160 1,260 1,410 1,500 1,660 2,060 2,560 5,280 6,840 12,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto Above Eagle1885 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 610 660 700 760 990 1,200 1,660 2,810 3,310 7,340 15,310 -.- 750 1,250 1,500 1,750 3,000 3,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1885 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS 1885 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7989 ANACS
1885 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1885 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 45328 Details NGC