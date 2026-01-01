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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1884 Motto Above Eagle1884 Motto Above Eagle 300 384 540 600 710 900 930 990 1,050 1,110 1,230 1,530 1,750 1,970 2,280 4,090 6,440 11,660 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto Above Eagle1884 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 690 900 1,110 1,380 1,690 2,630 4,030 7,720 26,880 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,750 3,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1884 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1884 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 7541 ANACS
1884 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1884 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 540.00 Heritage Auctions 23507 Details NGC