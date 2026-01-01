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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1883 Motto Above Eagle1883 Motto Above Eagle 300 300 450 540 690 1,000 1,080 1,180 1,320 1,380 1,470 1,590 1,810 1,970 2,840 4,190 6,220 17,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Motto Above Eagle1883 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 660 860 990 1,260 1,630 2,500 3,720 6,310 14,690 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,650 2,500 3,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1883 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/51). PCGS 1883 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/51). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7746 PCGS Genuine
1883 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1883 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 528.00 Heritage Auctions 7540 Details NGC