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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1882 Motto Above Eagle1882 Motto Above Eagle 300 510 600 750 880 970 1,060 1,140 1,200 1,290 1,380 1,530 1,590 1,720 2,560 5,030 6,840 10,720 24,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto Above Eagle1882 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 510 690 870 940 1,380 1,910 2,880 3,500 8,310 16,560 -.- 750 1,000 1,500 1,850 2,750 3,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 45325 Details NGC
1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7598 Details NGC