Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1881 Motto Above Eagle1881 Motto Above Eagle 300 390 450 510 700 750 850 960 1,040 1,080 1,110 1,260 1,560 1,970 2,720 4,190 6,590 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Motto Above Eagle1881 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 462 570 660 720 870 1,470 1,880 2,780 3,940 7,660 12,060 -.- 750 1,100 1,500 1,750 2,500 3,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 600.00 Heritage Auctions 7534 Details NGC
1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23433 Details NGC