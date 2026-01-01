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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1880 Motto Above Eagle1880 Motto Above Eagle 300 360 510 540 690 870 900 930 970 1,020 1,140 1,230 1,340 1,970 2,470 4,410 6,970 11,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Motto Above Eagle1880 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 600 690 780 880 1,260 1,780 2,660 3,220 8,940 -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,500 3,750
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1880 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/69). PCGS 1880 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/69). PCGS MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 21286 ANACS
1880 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1880 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 19214 Genuine PCGS