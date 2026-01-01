Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1879 Motto Above Eagle1879 Motto Above Eagle 300 360 408 438 570 700 780 880 1,000 1,040 1,160 1,260 1,530 1,780 2,220 3,310 5,530 11,030 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Motto Above Eagle1879 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 480 504 522 570 690 810 1,060 1,260 1,780 2,810 3,530 8,660 17,190 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,700 2,250 3,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 600.00 Heritage Auctions 45634 Details NGC
1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 360.00 Heritage Auctions 21307 Details NGC