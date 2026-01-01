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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1878 Motto Above Eagle1878 Motto Above Eagle 50 52.90 58.65 88.55 138 192 270 312 450 540 630 780 980 1,280 2,440 4,810 9,590 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto Above Eagle1878 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 354 372 438 510 660 720 870 1,470 1,590 2,750 3,840 8,060 33,130 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,700 2,750 4,000
1878-CC Motto Above Eagle1878-CC Motto Above Eagle 1,250 1,350 2,130 2,550 3,540 4,740 6,220 -.- 10,530 11,970 13,750 -.- 20,000 21,940 32,810 55,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Motto Above Eagle1878-S Motto Above Eagle 30,000 32,190 46,880 56,560 60,630 75,000 80,630 -.- 94,380 98,130 109,380 -.- 140,630 187,500 218,750 243,750 312,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1878 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/48). PCGS 1878 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/48). PCGS MS-60 540.50 Heritage Auctions 29450 PCGS Genuine
1878 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1878 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 138.00 Heritage Auctions 21659 Details NGC