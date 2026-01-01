Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1877 Motto Above Eagle1877 Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 54.05 73.60 97.75 162 210 240 330 420 480 570 730 1,010 1,910 3,310 5,910 11,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Motto Above Eagle1877 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 690 760 940 1,140 1,910 3,130 4,690 12,340 -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,350 2,000 3,250 4,750
1877-CC Motto Above Eagle1877-CC Motto Above Eagle 65 96.60 138 180 300 510 620 -.- 990 1,050 1,110 -.- 2,340 3,090 4,160 7,130 10,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S Motto Above Eagle1877-S Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 54.05 69 97.75 168 240 -.- 360 510 600 -.- 840 1,080 1,660 2,840 4,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1877 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (3/174). PCGS 1877 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (3/174). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 21285 ANACS
1877 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1877 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25289 Details NGC