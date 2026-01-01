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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1876 Motto Above Eagle1876 Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 54.05 73.60 110.40 198 240 270 390 450 510 600 840 1,040 1,560 2,840 5,340 13,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto Above Eagle1876 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 408 438 510 660 780 980 1,260 1,660 2,660 5,160 9,530 -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,650 5,500
1876-CC Motto Above Eagle1876-CC Motto Above Eagle 75 89.70 126 168 330 660 780 -.- 1,320 1,470 1,560 -.- 2,560 3,440 4,810 6,720 20,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S Motto Above Eagle1876-S Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 56.35 75.90 95.45 156 240 -.- 360 450 510 -.- 830 1,190 1,780 3,810 7,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1876 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1876 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 27557 Genuine PCGS
1876 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. 1876 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. AU-58 228.00 Heritage Auctions 28000 ANACS