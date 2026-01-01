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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1875 Motto Above Eagle1875 Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 54.05 69 101.20 174 300 330 390 540 570 630 790 1,060 1,590 3,590 7,280 13,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto Above Eagle1875 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 660 720 900 1,170 1,660 2,840 3,690 9,910 17,190 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 2,000 2,650 3,750
1875-CC Motto Above Eagle1875-CC Motto Above Eagle 75 105.80 150 192 330 680 870 -.- 1,260 1,950 2,250 -.- 2,910 3,690 5,690 9,660 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S Motto Above Eagle1875-S Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 52.90 69 97.75 180 210 -.- 330 390 480 -.- 700 1,160 1,530 2,660 6,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 23406 ANACS
1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25365 ANACS