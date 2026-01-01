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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1874 Arrows at Date1874 Arrows at Date 50 51.75 57.50 79.35 162 360 480 540 690 810 960 1,160 1,470 2,560 3,410 13,190 22,810 57,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Arrows at Date1874 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 517.50 -.- -.- 840 900 1,080 1,230 2,090 2,530 3,810 8,940 15,310 31,250 66,880 -.- 1,250 1,650 2,150 3,750 11,000 20,000
1874-CC Arrows at Date1874-CC Arrows at Date 1,000 1,860 2,250 2,790 3,930 6,190 7,060 -.- 10,190 15,630 17,940 -.- 24,380 30,940 52,060 94,690 112,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Arrows at Date1874-S Arrows at Date 82.50 86.25 143.75 180 360 540 750 -.- 980 1,340 2,000 -.- 2,470 4,090 5,940 24,690 29,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 25347 Genuine PCGS
1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (11/264). PCGS 1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (11/264). PCGS AU-50 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23613 PCGS Genuine