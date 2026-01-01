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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1873 Closed 3 Motto Above Eagle1873 Closed 3 Motto Above Eagle 50 51.75 57.50 92 168 252 360 420 510 750 840 870 1,470 1,840 2,220 6,060 6,660 8,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Motto Above Eagle1873 Closed 3 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 780 960 1,690 2,160 3,470 4,970 14,690 -.- -.- 750 1,350 1,500 1,750 2,750 5,000
1873 Open 3 Motto Above Eagle1873 Open 3 Motto Above Eagle 2,250 3,390 4,380 5,100 5,580 7,620 11,060 12,440 16,560 18,750 28,130 38,130 46,880 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Motto Above Eagle1873-CC Motto Above Eagle 325 450 630 1,060 2,670 4,020 6,030 6,910 10,470 11,440 11,780 12,810 18,440 33,130 49,380 76,880 92,190 115,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Arrows at Date1873-CC Arrows at Date 225 348 540 700 1,230 3,220 3,780 4,780 5,280 7,160 8,910 9,410 12,190 18,560 35,630 55,690 78,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Arrows at Date1873-S Arrows at Date 65 86.25 174 240 360 740 940 -.- 1,810 3,060 3,280 -.- 4,910 6,660 16,560 30,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Arrows at Date1873 Arrows at Date 37.50 51.75 57.50 80.50 138 330 480 510 650 750 970 1,130 1,310 2,090 3,720 10,190 30,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Arrows at Date1873 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 1,650 2,100 4,000 9,000 17,500
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (13/176). PCGS 1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (13/176). PCGS AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 29791 ANACS
1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (40/100). PCGS 1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (40/100). PCGS AU-58 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21773 ANACS