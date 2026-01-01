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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1872 Motto Above Eagle1872 Motto Above Eagle 42.50 51.75 54.05 69 112.80 240 300 348 480 540 630 750 1,190 1,470 2,560 6,630 10,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto Above Eagle1872 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 360 390 510 740 810 1,080 1,410 1,840 3,560 4,690 13,750 18,530 -.- 750 1,250 1,350 1,800 2,850 4,500
1872-CC Motto Above Eagle1872-CC Motto Above Eagle 225 360 600 810 1,740 2,850 4,130 -.- 7,340 10,940 -.- -.- 31,560 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto Above Eagle1872-S Motto Above Eagle 45 57.50 69 115 240 390 570 -.- 900 1,020 1,170 -.- 2,440 3,910 5,690 9,940 18,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 23198 Details NGC
1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 126.00 Heritage Auctions 27345 Details NGC