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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1871 Motto Above Eagle1871 Motto Above Eagle 42.50 51.75 54.05 74.75 126 180 270 330 510 540 600 820 1,190 2,090 2,440 5,160 8,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto Above Eagle1871 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 870 1,100 1,290 2,220 2,970 5,720 8,060 26,330 -.- 750 1,000 1,650 2,000 3,250 5,000
1871-CC Motto Above Eagle1871-CC Motto Above Eagle 575 630 930 1,530 2,850 4,740 6,060 -.- 11,660 20,310 21,880 -.- 43,130 -.- 143,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Motto Above Eagle1871-S Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 52.90 75.90 132 198 300 -.- 450 880 960 -.- 1,340 2,030 3,470 7,810 12,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1871 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1871 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 205.20 Heritage Auctions 27293 Genuine PCGS
1871 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27343 Details NGC