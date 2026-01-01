Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1870 Motto Above Eagle1870 Motto Above Eagle 42.50 51.75 55.20 75.90 132 270 330 450 630 750 810 900 1,280 1,720 3,030 7,470 11,590 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto Above Eagle1870 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 373.75 540 720 870 1,000 1,230 1,590 3,030 5,810 10,530 -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,350 1,500 3,000 5,000
1870-CC Motto Above Eagle1870-CC Motto Above Eagle 1,500 1,830 3,420 5,010 6,870 15,630 26,880 -.- 48,130 68,440 -.- -.- 140,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto Above Eagle1870-S Motto Above Eagle 55 65.55 81.65 115 210 540 640 -.- 810 1,170 1,380 -.- 3,220 4,090 7,220 38,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1870 50C -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 50C -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 84.00 Heritage Auctions 23660 Details NGC
1870 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 109.00 Heritage Auctions 21298 Details NGC