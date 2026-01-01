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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1869 Motto Above Eagle1869 Motto Above Eagle 55 57.50 69 86.25 156 240 342 450 600 720 780 990 1,130 1,840 2,940 6,840 28,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto Above Eagle1869 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 780 870 1,060 1,260 2,560 3,720 6,410 8,910 22,750 -.- 750 1,100 1,500 2,500 3,250 4,500
1869-S Motto Above Eagle1869-S Motto Above Eagle 60 57.50 69 86.25 138 360 420 -.- 600 890 960 -.- 2,130 3,060 5,280 6,470 11,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1869 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/88). PCGS 1869 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/88). PCGS AU-50 129.25 Heritage Auctions 21281 ANACS
1869 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27339 Details NGC