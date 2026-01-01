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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1868 Motto Above Eagle1868 Motto Above Eagle 70 86.25 115 155.25 240 390 480 570 690 840 870 960 1,410 1,810 3,060 6,190 10,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto Above Eagle1868 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 990 1,110 1,380 1,840 3,560 4,880 11,530 35,750 -.- 750 1,250 1,500 1,750 3,250 5,250
1868-S Motto Above Eagle1868-S Motto Above Eagle 45 51.75 57.50 86.25 150 330 390 -.- 540 570 660 -.- 1,310 2,220 3,910 10,220 19,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1868 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/17). PCGS 1868 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/17). PCGS MS-60 470.00 Heritage Auctions 7900 NGC Details
1868 50C -- Bent-- PCGS Genuine. 1868 50C -- Bent-- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21336 Genuine PCGS