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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle 65 69 86.25 138 240 330 390 570 700 780 870 880 980 2,190 3,970 6,910 11,560 19,690 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 -.- -.- -.- 780 870 1,120 1,500 2,160 3,000 4,970 13,440 -.- -.- 750 1,250 1,650 2,500 2,850 6,500
1867-S Motto Above Eagle1867-S Motto Above Eagle 55 55.20 69 97.75 180 330 420 -.- 940 1,050 1,110 -.- 2,410 3,470 7,160 11,560 21,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 45212 Details NGC
1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 265.20 Heritage Auctions 45616 Details NGC