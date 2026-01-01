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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1866 Unique Drapery at Elbow1866 Unique Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000,000 -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Drapery at Elbow1866-S Drapery at Elbow 600 540 660 970 1,230 2,370 3,330 3,660 4,410 5,340 6,690 8,560 12,280 17,310 35,630 79,060 110,630 164,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Motto Above Eagle1866-S Motto Above Eagle 60 63.25 74.75 98.90 210 342 420 570 780 1,290 1,410 1,500 1,720 2,880 4,910 13,560 17,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto Above Eagle1866 Motto Above Eagle 55 63.25 80.50 115 172.50 330 360 480 510 540 600 740 1,170 1,810 3,030 6,060 8,030 20,630 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto Above Eagle1866 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 720 900 1,140 1,530 2,190 3,280 5,410 10,940 20,940 -.- 750 1,100 2,000 2,500 4,250 6,000
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21288 Details NGC
1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25291 Details NGC