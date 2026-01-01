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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1865 Drapery at Elbow1865 Drapery at Elbow 100 115 143.75 216 390 540 750 820 1,080 1,650 1,800 1,890 2,160 2,660 3,940 6,030 11,250 41,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Drapery at Elbow1865 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 880 1,280 2,220 2,440 4,250 9,810 14,310 26,880 -.- 750 1,250 2,000 2,500 5,250 8,500
1865-S Drapery at Elbow1865-S Drapery at Elbow 110 86.25 115 189.75 270 450 670 -.- 930 1,410 1,710 -.- 2,560 4,720 8,910 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 21488 Details NGC
1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 23329 Details NGC