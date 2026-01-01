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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1864 Drapery at Elbow1864 Drapery at Elbow 60 70.15 115 172.50 360 600 690 750 870 1,020 1,120 1,260 1,470 1,780 4,880 7,560 14,690 42,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Drapery at Elbow1864 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 640 810 880 1,280 1,780 2,590 4,530 9,470 -.- -.- -.- 750 1,250 1,750 2,500 4,750 9,000
1864-S Drapery at Elbow1864-S Drapery at Elbow 82.50 92 155.25 210 300 600 920 -.- 1,110 1,590 1,860 -.- 2,780 4,530 6,840 17,190 24,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1864 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/81). PCGS 1864 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/81). PCGS EF-40 258.50 Heritage Auctions 23717 NGC Details
1864 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/72). PCGS 1864 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/72). PCGS AU-50 364.25 Heritage Auctions 29330 ANACS