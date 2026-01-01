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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1863 Drapery at Elbow1863 Drapery at Elbow 62.50 86.25 115 189.75 330 390 480 540 630 700 760 890 1,110 2,560 3,410 8,690 16,190 30,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Drapery at Elbow1863 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 810 910 1,280 1,880 2,810 4,720 8,090 21,450 -.- 106,250 850 1,500 2,000 3,000 4,750 8,000
1863-S Drapery at Elbow1863-S Drapery at Elbow 55 58.65 81.65 115 174 360 420 -.- 760 990 1,140 -.- 1,780 2,910 5,590 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27980 Details NGC
1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 480.00 Heritage Auctions 23506 Details NGC