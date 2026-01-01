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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1862 Drapery at Elbow1862 Drapery at Elbow 65 115 143.75 201.25 270 390 600 730 780 990 1,050 1,080 1,750 2,060 3,470 6,720 15,560 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Drapery at Elbow1862 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 570 600 640 880 1,030 1,310 1,840 2,720 5,250 8,280 16,060 -.- -.- 750 1,250 2,000 3,000 5,000 8,500
1862-S Drapery at Elbow1862-S Drapery at Elbow 55 54.05 69 103.50 174 330 390 -.- 750 930 1,060 -.- 2,310 3,310 6,030 13,310 29,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1862 50C -- Clashed Dies Polished -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/47). PCGS 1862 50C -- Clashed Dies Polished -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/47). PCGS AU-55 299.63 Heritage Auctions 21769 ANACS
1862 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1862 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 23420 Details NGC