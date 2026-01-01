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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1861 Drapery at Elbow1861 Drapery at Elbow 42.50 51.75 57.50 86.25 120 240 360 450 540 620 660 780 1,280 1,410 2,630 4,310 11,030 32,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Drapery at Elbow1861 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 840 980 1,310 1,660 2,880 5,780 10,280 23,730 -.- -.- 750 1,250 1,750 2,650 5,250 7,500
1861-O Drapery at Elbow1861-O Drapery at Elbow 65 70.15 81.65 115 270 450 570 -.- 780 1,050 1,230 -.- 2,530 3,190 4,340 7,190 18,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-O Struck by CSA, Obverse die crack Drapery at Elbow1861-O Struck by CSA, Obverse die crack Drapery at Elbow 500 600 750 1,250 1,750 4,500 7,250 -.- 12,500 20,000 -.- -.- 22,500 27,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S Drapery at Elbow1861-S Drapery at Elbow 45 55.20 69 103.50 168 450 600 -.- 950 1,260 1,470 -.- 2,560 3,690 4,720 16,880 29,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1861 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (16/338). PCGS 1861 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (16/338). PCGS AU-50 146.88 Heritage Auctions 29211 ANACS
1861 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25814 Genuine PCGS