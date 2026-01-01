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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1860 Drapery at Elbow1860 Drapery at Elbow 42.50 58.65 70.15 87.40 126 240 330 390 450 540 690 840 1,230 1,590 2,720 6,060 21,560 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Drapery at Elbow1860 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 840 970 1,470 2,090 2,840 5,280 10,160 31,920 -.- -.- 750 1,250 1,850 2,850 6,500 9,000
1860-O Drapery at Elbow1860-O Drapery at Elbow 42.50 51.75 52.90 77.05 144 240 300 -.- 510 780 870 -.- 1,130 1,660 2,500 5,720 16,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S Drapery at Elbow1860-S Drapery at Elbow 55 55.20 70.15 97.75 162 330 450 -.- 660 1,060 1,530 -.- 3,280 4,560 8,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1860 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/45). PCGS 1860 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/45). PCGS AU-55 176.25 Heritage Auctions 21765 ANACS
1860 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8237 Genuine PCGS