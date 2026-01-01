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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1859 Drapery at Elbow1859 Drapery at Elbow 40 51.75 54.05 74.75 126.50 270 330 390 480 510 570 720 1,030 1,380 2,090 6,190 13,750 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Drapery at Elbow1859 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 580 840 980 1,690 2,090 3,590 5,310 10,840 19,830 -.- -.- 750 1,500 2,000 3,250 4,750 7,500
1859-O Drapery at Elbow1859-O Drapery at Elbow 35 54.05 62.10 82.80 138 228 420 -.- 480 600 630 -.- 1,130 1,840 3,160 6,940 14,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S Drapery at Elbow1859-S Drapery at Elbow 45 56.35 70.15 94.30 180 390 700 -.- 1,060 1,710 1,770 -.- 2,530 3,720 4,840 9,190 24,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1858 50C -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 50C -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23257 Genuine PCGS
1859 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1859 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21326 ANACS