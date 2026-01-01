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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1858 Drapery at Elbow1858 Drapery at Elbow 35 51.75 55.20 77.05 110.40 210 360 420 480 510 570 660 1,110 1,280 1,840 5,660 11,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Drapery at Elbow1858 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 970 1,160 1,560 2,310 4,090 6,530 15,810 36,400 -.- -.- -.- 2,000 3,000 4,000 9,000 15,000
1858-O Drapery at Elbow1858-O Drapery at Elbow 35 51.75 57.50 79.35 110.40 216 300 360 450 620 690 760 1,280 1,940 2,590 8,940 16,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S Drapery at Elbow1858-S Drapery at Elbow 45 58.65 81.65 126.50 228 450 540 690 810 1,170 1,230 1,720 2,690 4,410 7,810 12,810 31,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1858 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/538). PCGS 1858 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/538). PCGS AU-50 141.00 Heritage Auctions 23339 PCGS Genuine
1858 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1858 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 27098 ANACS