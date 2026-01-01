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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1857 Drapery at Elbow1857 Drapery at Elbow 42.50 51.75 54.05 71.30 101.20 180 234 300 360 510 540 680 830 1,190 2,060 3,720 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 Drapery at Elbow1857 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,440 2,690 3,220 3,750 8,030 21,880 29,690 38,350 -.- -.- 2,250 3,500 4,250 10,000 17,500 25,000
1857-O Drapery at Elbow1857-O Drapery at Elbow 35 52.90 57.50 77.05 110.40 228 390 420 600 900 1,260 2,090 2,840 4,190 5,810 11,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S Drapery at Elbow1857-S Drapery at Elbow 175 192 240 360 660 1,440 1,710 2,010 2,340 2,850 4,950 7,660 12,500 17,810 28,130 39,380 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1857 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23413 Details NGC
1857 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/73). PCGS 1857 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/73). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 7687 PCGS Genuine