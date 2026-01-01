Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1856 Drapery at Elbow1856 Drapery at Elbow 35 51.75 54.05 71.30 103.50 216 300 330 390 450 630 690 880 1,210 2,810 6,190 13,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Drapery at Elbow1856 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,880 4,190 4,690 6,410 13,750 20,310 27,500 56,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 15,000 22,500 27,500
1856-O Drapery at Elbow1856-O Drapery at Elbow 35 52.90 56.35 82.80 110.40 210 360 450 510 540 690 800 1,010 1,470 3,000 5,030 10,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S Drapery at Elbow1856-S Drapery at Elbow 150 156 240 402.50 650 1,230 2,100 2,340 3,180 3,780 4,530 5,410 7,660 11,810 20,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 109.00 Heritage Auctions 23411 Details NGC
1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25361 Details NGC