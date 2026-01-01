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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1855 Rays Removed1855 Rays Removed 37.50 51.75 56.35 75.90 126 270 420 510 650 740 780 940 1,230 1,840 3,660 10,530 23,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Rays Removed1855 Rays Removed -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,810 13,440 16,560 18,440 25,310 45,690 64,420 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 50,000 60,500
1855/1854 Rays Removed1855/1854 Rays Removed 85 74.75 126.50 189.75 330 540 960 1,140 1,240 1,560 2,010 2,340 3,720 4,660 6,090 18,060 30,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855/1854 Rays Removed1855/1854 Rays Removed -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,440 15,310 18,560 25,000 34,060 67,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 40,000 57,500 -.-
1855-O Rays Removed1855-O Rays Removed 35 51.75 56.35 85.10 132 240 390 456 630 680 780 970 1,190 1,340 3,220 7,440 14,110 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S Rays Removed1855-S Rays Removed 400 540 850 1,410 2,670 4,500 6,210 7,950 11,430 15,310 19,060 26,560 38,130 47,810 55,940 66,880 78,000 126,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (18/58). PCGS 1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (18/58). PCGS AU-58 235.00 Heritage Auctions 21762 ANACS
1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 204.00 Heritage Auctions 23235 Details NGC