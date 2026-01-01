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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1854 Rays Removed1854 Rays Removed 35 51.75 56.35 75.90 120 198 342 390 420 540 630 670 1,170 1,470 2,590 8,280 14,760 40,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Rays Removed1854 Rays Removed -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,910 12,500 15,440 17,940 32,190 42,810 60,780 79,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 42,500 65,000 -.-
1854-O Rays Removed1854-O Rays Removed 35 52.90 57.50 79.35 132 228 360 450 480 570 750 820 1,340 2,030 3,030 5,530 17,230 48,750 72,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (60/241). PCGS 1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (60/241). PCGS AU-55 211.50 Heritage Auctions 21270 ANACS
1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 53.00 Heritage Auctions 23406 Details NGC