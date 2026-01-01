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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1853 Arrows and Rays1853 Arrows and Rays 40 55.20 66.70 87.60 210 390 570 700 1,040 1,230 1,500 1,660 2,440 3,780 5,630 19,310 40,630 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows and Rays1853 Arrows and Rays -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 -.- -.- 125,000 300,000
1853-O Arrows and Rays1853-O Arrows and Rays 40 63.25 74.75 138 240 510 870 1,290 1,590 2,810 2,970 3,470 4,340 7,720 11,410 46,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1853-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- 218,750 300,000 350,000 487,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1853 50C -- 1853-54 Stone & Ball Counterstamp -- Good 4 NGC. 1853 50C -- 1853-54 Stone & Ball Counterstamp -- Good 4 NGC. G-4 150.00 Heritage Auctions 23599 NGC
1853 50C Arrows and Rays -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (56/732). PCGS 1853 50C Arrows and Rays -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (56/732). PCGS AU-50 440.63 Heritage Auctions 8063 NGC Details