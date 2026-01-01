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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1852 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1852 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 400 600 720 900 1,320 1,470 1,860 2,130 2,670 2,910 3,160 3,340 3,690 4,310 6,590 10,590 15,000 28,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1852 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 -.- 55,000 -.-
1852-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1852-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 325 402.50 480 660 870 1,290 2,030 -.- 2,970 3,190 3,690 -.- 6,910 10,530 20,560 39,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1852 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1852 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 27306 ANACS
1852 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7588 Details NGC