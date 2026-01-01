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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar

Seated Liberty halves reflect 19th century status quo

By Michele Orzano
COIN WORLD Staff

Shield? Check.

Liberty cap on pole? Got it.

Rock? Right here.

Although this checklist is imagina...READ MORE

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Seated Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1851 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1851 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 700 960 1,020 1,200 1,620 1,980 2,370 2,550 2,700 3,910 4,310 4,530 4,910 5,340 6,970 12,220 26,940 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1851-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 125 143.75 180 240 330 630 810 940 1,020 1,180 1,350 1,590 2,060 2,810 3,940 13,590 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1851 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 7515 Details NGC
1851 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 21377 Genuine PCGS